He's done it: Jacko's splash success

There was no better place to be in 40 degrees heat than in the pool. But there was no denying it, Jackson 'Jacko' Sarcia was sweating it out in a different kind of physical exertion.
He recently completed a 25 kilometre swim in Cronulla rock pool - an epic 12 hours of 500 hours, raising more than $19,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The 25-year-old from Oyster Bay, who was inspired by his mother's breast cancer diagnosis, launched into the watery challenge at 6am and swam until 6pm, cheered on by supporters.
"At the end, my body definitely took a toll, with major fatigue. When first jumping out of the pool, it was difficult to walk," he said. "The most challenging part of the swim was definitely around midday, when the heat set in and my body was really beginning to feel the aches and pains...feeling as though I'd faint. However I persevered. That being said, I am still feeling ill, having consumed a lot of salt water. I am on a slow road to recovery. It was all worth it - I would do it again."
