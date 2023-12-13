He's done it: Jacko's splash success

"At the end, my body definitely took a toll, with major fatigue. When first jumping out of the pool, it was difficult to walk," he said. "The most challenging part of the swim was definitely around midday, when the heat set in and my body was really beginning to feel the aches and pains...feeling as though I'd faint. However I persevered. That being said, I am still feeling ill, having consumed a lot of salt water. I am on a slow road to recovery. It was all worth it - I would do it again."