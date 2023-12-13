St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

He's done it: Jacko's splash success

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 14 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was no better place to be in 40 degrees heat than in the pool. But there was no denying it, Jackson 'Jacko' Sarcia was sweating it out in a different kind of physical exertion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.