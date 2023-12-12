The significant trees of Georges River listed

More than 250 trees have been recommended to be included on Georges River Council's first Significant Tree Register.
These include the landmark Moreton Bay fig at Water Street, Sans Souci which is believed to be 130 to 160 years old; a Small leaved Fig in Hogben Park, Kogarah; a row of three Moreton Bay Figs in Carwar Road, Carss Bush Park; a number of Hills Weeping Figs in Mortdale Memorial Park; and Brush Boxes in Anglo Square, Carlton.
The list is the result of a 60-day community consultation process seeking nominations from the community for inclusion in the register.
The council received 268 nominations of locations with one or multiple trees per nomination.
A report to the council's December 11 Environment and Planning Committee recommended a list of 257 trees at 16 specific locations to be included on the register.
The council decided last May to start a Significant Tree Register.
Trees are assessed by tan independent qualified consultant for their aesthetic, botanic, ecological, historical, commemorative, cultural or social significance.
The list will be published on Council's website, with trees of significance managed in accordance with Council's Tree Management Policy.
It is also proposed that the trees listed on the Significant Tree Register are to be reviewed every five years.
The Significant Tree Register will go to the December 18 full-council meeting to be endorsed
