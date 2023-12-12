St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
The significant trees of Georges River listed

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 12 2023 - 1:00pm
The Moreton Bay fig at Water Street, Sans Souci which is believed to be 130 to 160 years old. Picture: Chris Lane
The Moreton Bay fig at Water Street, Sans Souci which is believed to be 130 to 160 years old. Picture: Chris Lane

More than 250 trees have been recommended to be included on Georges River Council's first Significant Tree Register.

