Cats can be seized in Wildlife Protection Areas

Council rangers can seize and remove cats or dogs off-leash found in Category 2 Wildlife Protection Areas in the Georges River local government area.
The council has adopted a Wildlife Protection Area Policy which declares 19 Category 2 wildlife protection areas in Council managed bushland reserves.
Category 2 wildlife protection areas prohibit cats while dogs that are on a leash will be permitted on formed tracks, pathways or roads.
The Wildlife Protection Area Policy aims to protect local biodiversity, domestic companion animals and the local environment through the declaration of Wildlife Protection Areas (WPA).
The Policy grants Council the ability to control and manage roaming cats and off-leash dogs in designated protection areas for the protection of native fauna.
The Policy also applies to all cat and dog owners within the Local Government Area, particularly those who live within one-kilometre of a declared Wildlife Protection area.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir encouraged cat and dog owners to familiarise themselves with the Policy.
"By proactively managing roaming cats and off-leash dogs, Council aims to foster a sustainable balance between pet ownership and the protection of our local ecosystems," Councillor Elmir said.
"Our Wildlife Protection Area Policy underscores Council's commitment to environmental conservation and our community's dedication to preserving the rich biodiversity of Georges River. It's a crucial step towards securing a sustainable future for native species in Georges River.
"Georges River Council is calling on the community to familiarise themselves with these rules. Let's work together to make a significant impact on the preservation of our natural environment."
The 19 parks and reserves declared as category 2 Wildlife Protection Areas
include:
1. Bald Face Point Reserve
2. Carss Bush Park
3. Cedar Street Reserve (including Cedar Street Reserve South) and
Moons Avenue Reserve
4. Clarendon Road Reserve and Ogilvy Street Reserve (North and South)
5. Gannons Park and Heinrick Reserve
6. H.V. Evatt Park, Evatt Park Foreshore and Banksia Place Reserve
7. Kyle Williams Reserve
8. Moore Reserve
9. Myles Dunphy Reserve and Meyer Reserve
10. Neverfail Bay Reserve
11. Oatley Park, Lime Kiln Bay Reserve and Oatley Heights Park
12. Oatley Pleasure Grounds
13. Oatley Point Reserve
14. Peakhurst Foreshore Reserve, Jinna Road Reserve and Hurstville Golf
Course (southern vegetated portion only)
15. Poulton Park, Redin Place Reserve and Hurstville Quarry Reserve
(North and South)
16. Ray Street Reserve
17. Riverwood Park, Lillian Road Reserve and Basil Street Reserve
18. Shipwrights Bay Reserve
19. Yarran Road Reserve
View the Wildlife Protection Area Policy here.
