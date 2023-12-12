St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cats can be seized in Wildlife Protection Areas

December 13 2023 - 10:00am
The Council has the ability to control and manage roaming cats and off-leash dogs in designated protection areas for the protection of native fauna.
Council rangers can seize and remove cats or dogs off-leash found in Category 2 Wildlife Protection Areas in the Georges River local government area.

