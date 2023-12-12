St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Riverwood man arrested at Engadine over woman's fatal fall from CBD hotel balcony

Updated December 12 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:47pm
A Riverwood man, who was arrested at Engadine today, is alleged to have locked a woman out on a tenth floor balcony of a CBD hotel three years ago before she fell to her death.

