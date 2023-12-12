Riverwood man arrested at Engadine over woman's fatal fall from CBD hotel balcony

A Riverwood man, who was arrested at Engadine today, is alleged to have locked a woman out on a tenth floor balcony of a CBD hotel three years ago before she fell to her death.
The man, 51 has been charged with a domestic violence related offence.
A police statement said, "Just after 8pm on Friday 22 May 2020, emergency services were called to a hotel on Sussex Street, following reports a woman had fallen from a 10th floor balcony".
"Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command attended and located the body of the 45-year-old woman on a level one rooftop.
"Detectives established Strike Force Cumulus to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
"Following extensive inquiries, investigators attended an Engadine home about 9am today (Tuesday 12 December 2023) and arrested a 51-year-old man.
"He was charged with take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage (DV).
"Police will allege in court that the man locked the woman out on the balcony prior to her fall.
"The Riverwood man was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Friday 12 January 2024."
