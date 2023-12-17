St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire loses 9% of tree canopy, govt data reveals - the council disagrees

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 18 2023 - 6:47am
A previously heavily vegetated site at Burraneer is cleared for development this year. Picture by Murray Trembath
Development in Sutherland Shire is taking its toll, with the tree canopy decreasing by nearly nine per cent in three years, according to new data published by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

