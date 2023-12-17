Shire loses 9% of tree canopy, govt data reveals - the council disagrees

Development in Sutherland Shire is taking its toll, with the tree canopy decreasing by nearly nine per cent in three years, according to new data published by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
However, Sutherland Shire Council claims the tree cover loss is far less, and its own detailed examination indicated "a modest 0.40 per cent decline" between 2016 and 2020.
The department's data shows in 2019 Sutherland Shire had 37.42 per cent tree canopy cover - the fifth highest of Sydney council areas.
In 2022, this had declined to 28.59 per cent, and the shire had dropped down the list to eleventh place.
Suburbs with the biggest losses included Woronora Heights (20.3 per cent), Yarrawarrah (16.3 per cent), Grays Point (16.5 per cent), Lilli Pilli (15.1 per cent), Engadine (13.8 per cent), Bangor (13.3 per cent), Port Hacking (13 per cent), Dolans Bay (12.5 per cent), Kangaroo Point (12.3 per cent), Woronora (12 per cent), Kurnell (11.9 per cent), Bonnet Bay (11.9 per cent), Oyster Bay (11.3 per cent) and Caringbah South (11.2 per cent),
During the same period, Greater Sydney's tree canopy increased from 21 per cent in 2019 to 21.7 per cent in 2022, with the most significant gains of up to six per cent in parts of western Sydney.
A spokeswoman for Sutherland Shire Council said the figures "differ significantly" from those it recently collated during a detailed examination of changes in local canopy cover as part of ongoing efforts to deliver a long-term strategy to improve tree and bushland management.
"This process has seen council staff thoroughly cross reference several years' worth of aerial photography and more detailed Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) data to produce a comprehensive overview of changes in local canopy cover," she said.
"Council considers its data collection methodology for tree canopy to be both detailed and accurate. This should be compared to data relied upon by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in assessing changes in local canopy cover, which is based on data drawn from aerial photography alone."
The spokeswoman said the council data was from the years 2016 until 2020, and indicated a modest 0.40 per cent decline in the local tree canopy.
This data was "obviously not drawn from an identical time period" to that of the department, but "there is no strong evidence to suggest any dramatic decline in local tree canopy immediately after 2020", she said.
The spokeswoman said, in a number of areas, the department's figures "differ enormously from those compiled by council".
Meanwhile, the council will consider changing its tree preservation policy.
At present, existing trees are considered in the assessment of DAs.
The council decided at last week's meeting for a staff report on options for amending planning controls so that "existing trees will have no impact on proposed dwellings or swimming pools, and that an appropriate tree replacement requirement be established where these controls would result in the removal of trees".
The report is due by March 2024.
