Letters: Spearfishing signs, e-skateboard injury, continuing bus problems, time to build an ark

December 16 2023 - 12:47pm
Tenille Piek revealed in the Leader earlier this year she and her family have swum in Cronulla waters for many years with a Blue Groper they call Gus. Picture supplied
Re the new signs at Oak Park and Salmon Haul about spearfishing being illegal in Port Hacking. It's a great start by the NSW Department of Primary Industries in doing their part to preserve protected marine life in our waters, although I question if the signs are adequate.

