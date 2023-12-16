Letters: Spearfishing signs, e-skateboard injury, continuing bus problems, time to build an ark

Re the new signs at Oak Park and Salmon Haul about spearfishing being illegal in Port Hacking. It's a great start by the NSW Department of Primary Industries in doing their part to preserve protected marine life in our waters, although I question if the signs are adequate.
Recently, one of the members of our swimming group was verbally abused after challenging a spear-fisherman leaving the beach with a large amount of sea urchins. It was unclear if the collection was over the legal limit. It's obvious there will be a need for regular inspectors on weekends and the threats of heavy fines followed through.
The ocean is our playground and I would hate to see spearfishing completely banned, but is it too hard to enforce the rules and regulations? I was only three years old when I swam with my first Blue Groper down the South Coast of NSW. I have been lucky enough to travel across the globe and it's easy to say that the world's best beaches are right here at our doorstep. It's such a privilege we have access to so much freedom and to take part in a sport such as spearfishing, however, one person can ruin it for everyone.
I'd like to know if anyone is still investigating the man responsible for the illegal killing of the Blue Groper at Hungry Point, or if it has been put in the too hard basket, proving that even if your photo is on the front page of the Leader, you can get away with it.
I guess the rest if left to each of us, the community and those stepping into this space.
Tenille Piek, Cronulla
The North Cronulla Precinct Committee was distressed to hear of a serious injury to a pedestrian on the Kurnell shared pathway for pedestrians and bikes, caused by an electric skateboard.
[A Sutherland Shire Council meeting an E-scooter was responsible for the incident, but it has since been established it was in fact an e-skateboard].
E-skateboards and e-scooters are illegal to ride on public roads and paths. The woman was catapulted forward, fell on her head on the concrete path, suffering concussion and serious damage with broken bones in her right arm and right shoulder. She has undergone a shoulder and arm reconstruction.
After contacting State Insurance, NRMA, Law Society, other govt departments, victim compensation and Sutherland Shire Council, she discovered there is no compensation or medical costs for this type of incident. Transport for NSW needs to consider this and other legal aspects for shared paths.
Electric bikes are legal on shared footpaths but pedestrians may not be able to hear electric vehicles approaching, and inexperienced young riders may not be capable of controlling a powered bike at speeds. Council needs to provide clear and visible signage on these paths to advise what is legal and illegal, the speed limits and helmet/bell requirements of users. Schools could ensure that students know this information. Slowing down and obeying the rules will help avoid this type of accident on shared paths. Surveillance cameras on bike paths may be an appropriate aid for police to monitor incidents.
The North Cronulla Precinct Committee would like to see separate paths for riders and pedestrians. When riders flout the law and injure others by riding prohibited electric skateboards, they are not accidents.
Marilyn Urch, on behalf of the North Cronulla Precinct Committee
I had an appointment in Miranda this morning.The 993 from the end of my street does not go as far as Miranda until later in the day so, rather than catch a bus and two trains, I decided to walk down to the river and catch the 965 to Sutherland at 8:57, as shown on TripAdviser.
Once at the bus stop, I checked Trip View on my phone, only to find that the next bus was now due at 9:25am. I sat down on a (dirty) bench and read a book for 30 minutes. Checking Trip View again, I found that the "8:57" had departed and the next bus was due at 9:57am, too late to get me to my appointment.
I slogged back up the fire trail to my home, noting that the 993 that was due at 9:09 was passing Wylah Place at 9:42.
Once again I ask "How can a company keep a contract when it is clearly not meeting the obligations to run a reliable service on time?"
Furthermore, though I am aware that this is a problem that you inherited from the LNP, Labor has not taken any action to rectify the issues.
James Moule, Woronora Heights
Last week I had a 20 minute session with an overland flood study expert because my property had been designated as 'prone to flooding '.
I asked him to show me my block on his laptop and explained that my home is in the pink zone. When I asked what the pink zone denotes he said that there was a 1:10,000 year possibility that I would be affected by overland flooding.
I was so astonished by this statement that I asked him to repeat it in case I had not heard him correctly!
As we only have weather statistics for barely 100 years I found this admission to be sadly lacking in documentation to support this statement. I think it is time to build an ark just in case.
Robyn Newton Caringbah South
