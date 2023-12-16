Letters: Spearfishing signs, e-skateboard injury, continuing bus problems, time to build an ark

The ocean is our playground and I would hate to see spearfishing completely banned, but is it too hard to enforce the rules and regulations? I was only three years old when I swam with my first Blue Groper down the South Coast of NSW. I have been lucky enough to travel across the globe and it's easy to say that the world's best beaches are right here at our doorstep. It's such a privilege we have access to so much freedom and to take part in a sport such as spearfishing, however, one person can ruin it for everyone.