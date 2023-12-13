St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Decision looms on Woronora Caravan Park redevelopment, involving removal of existing vans

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 13 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woronora Caravan Park. Picture by John Veage
Woronora Caravan Park. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council planning staff have recommended refusal of an application to redevelop Woronora Caravan Park, which would include the removal of existing dwellings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.