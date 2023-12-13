Decision looms on Woronora Caravan Park redevelopment, involving removal of existing vans

Sutherland Shire Council planning staff have recommended refusal of an application to redevelop Woronora Caravan Park, which would include the removal of existing dwellings.
The development application (DA), which is also strongly opposed by local residents, is due to be determined by the Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel, which will meet on Tuesday December 19.
Fifty-two submissions opposing the proposal were received by the council.
The council's assessment report lists 15 grounds for refusal, the principal one being that the proposal constitutes a change of use to a Manufactured Home Estate, which is not permissible development in the RE2 Private Recreation zone under the 2015 local environmental plan (LEP).
Other reasons include that the proposal fails to satisfy the aims and objectives of the State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing), partially because the existing tourist accommodation would be displaced.
The council's objections also cover flooding and bushfire factors and the proximity of the park to a site that was previously contaminated.
The caravan park was opened in 1956 and at present has 62 sites. Some vans are privately owned and others are rented from the park owner.
Woronora Village Tourist Park bought the site in 2016 for $6.75 million and embarked on a process to modernise it, which has met with several obstacles.
They included the council and local residents opposing the installation of a display home - a two-storey, two-bedroom, moveable dwelling - before the Land and Environment Court gave approval.
The present DA, which was submitted a year ago, stated, "Many components of the existing caravan park do not comply with current regulations and the park is in need of renovation. It is therefore proposed to redevelop the caravan park to bring it up to standard and generally improve the park".
The proposed development comprises: demolition of existing structures, including staged removal of existing dwellings and attached sheds and awnings, and existing roads; the removal of 56 trees; reconfiguration and reduction of sites from 62 to 48; new internal road network; new community facility building and manager's residence; community areas and landscaping.
The estimated cost of the works is $1.7 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.