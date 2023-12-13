Do you want to start a home-based business? How to get started

This is branded content.



Over the past few years, more people have started a home-based business.



From setting up a salon to selling homemade scrunchies on the internet, and even freelance work, there are many options.



We love the fact that Aussies can be a bunch of clogs.



These small businesses were created in response to pandemic.



It could mean that things were done quickly and without a detailed business plan.



You jumped in and gave it a try, but now the business has grown rapidly.

You may not have your own home business, but you have probably seen some success stories on TikTok and Instagram.

If you already have a home business, here are some tips that will help you get it moving.



Or if your business is already up and running, take a look at the steps to get everything in order.

What type of business can I start at home?

There is a business you can start at home, whether you are looking for a part-time gig, a job that you can do full-time, or if you want to be an entrepreneur.

Some of the most popular businesses that can be run from home are creative (copywriting and content writing), IT (web development, app development) and ecommerce.

Home-based businesses are any business in which your home is the primary place of business.

Get your brilliant business idea off the ground

You may have an excellent business idea or you might be really good at something.



Do you think you can make money from it?



You'll never work a single day if you find something you enjoy.



Do some research on the market and find out what you love to do.

Can you make money with your skills?

How much are you willing to charge for your product or service?

Is the market crowded? Are there many competitors?

What are the initial costs?

Find a friend who can give you honest feedback on your business ideas.



Someone who is honest and upfront about their feedback.

How to write a business plan

The time spent on a business plan is well worth it.



Business plans outline the financial and operational plan of your business.



There are many templates and information available online, which can make the process easier.



This is especially true if this is your first time writing a small-business plan.



This will help you to clarify your thoughts and determine whether or not the business is viable.

You can always update your document as you grow.

Consider your work/life balance

Establishing clear boundaries between work and life is a good thing to do from the beginning. Consider:

Working space in a bedroom, garage or other spare room.

Business contact. You may need a new email for your work, or a second phone.

Working hours. Working hours. What impact will this have on your family?

Access to resources and support

You might be surprised by the amount of support and resources that are available to you if you have never owned a small company before.



You can find ideas for connecting with the local business community by visiting business.gov.au or your state or local government websites.



Find information on financial resources, mental health support and other topics.

Register your business

Some home-based businesses may still require a business registration, an ABN or other permits and licences.



It's important to consider the impact of your business on your locality, particularly if you reside in a residential neighbourhood.

What type of insurance do you need for your home-based company?

It is important to choose the right insurance policy for your home business, just as it would be if you operated from an office or warehouse.



You do not want to risk your business or yourself being underinsured, or worse still, having no insurance at all. You may also want to consider BizCover business insurance online to protect your home business.