New Uber pickup zone outside T3 domestic terminal to open before Christmas

A new Uber pickup zone outside the T3 Qantas domestic terminal at Sydney Airport will be available from Thursday December 21.
At present, passengers have to meet Uber rides at the Priority Pickup area between the T2 and T3 domestic terminals.
T3 passengers using other rideshare operators will still need to meet them at the Priority Pickup area.
Passengers arriving at the T2 terminal will also continue to meet Uber rides at the Priority Pickup area.
Sydney Airport expects, with the new Uber pickup zone at T3, traffic entering the Priority Pickup will drop by 35 percent.
Arrangements for dropping off passengers remains the same across all terminals.
Kenn Langcake, Sydney Airport's Head of Commercial Transport, said rideshare accounted for nearly 40 percent of all pickups, compared with seven per cent in 2016.
"Longer-term, we would like to roll out a kerbside pickup zone at our T2 domestic terminal," he said.
"In the meantime, T2 passengers accessing Uber rides via the existing Priority Pickup area should have a much better experience, with congestion in that area set to come down by more than a third.
"We also recognise that taxis remain a highly-valued part of the transport mix here at Sydney Airport so we are pleased that there are no changes to taxi ranks within the domestic precinct."
