Standing proud: students place first in HSC subjects

Sutherland Shire students have dominated the local round-up of this year's HSC First in Course awards.
Five shire students came first in one of their subjects. They are:
In St George, first in Ancient History is Akshara Reddy Yadem of St George Girls High School.
Annaliese Mustapic, first in NSW for dance, said she was overcome with emotion after being told of her achievement. "I couldn't stop crying. For someone who usually has every word for every occasion, I was completely speechless and overwhelmed with pride," she said. "I am beyond proud of myself and the most thankful student to my wonderful teacher. Miss Cherrie. She has been my biggest cheerleader.
"Dance has definitely supported my other courses. Not only have I been able to pursue my greatest passion in dance, but I have also been propelled by a great sense of resilience, confidence and courage. Without dance, I certainly would not have performed as well in debating, public speaking, speeches in English and my drama monologue."
She hopes to combine her dancing talent with teaching, but shewould also like to explore an Arts/Law degree at university.
Born in Sweden and having arrived in Australia at age three, Ella Batman, of Grays Point, said coming first in Swedish Continuers was a pleasant surprise. "My mum is Swedish. I only speak the language sometimes at home." The year 11 accelerated student can now focus on doing the rest of her HSC in 2024.
Olivia Natoli of Burraneer has always liked maths. "Sharing first in course is still exciting. I could just understand it, and I liked that it was based on the real world - it just came naturally to me. I actually spent more time doing English." She has secured early entry to study a Bachelor of Business in Marketing.
First in Construction, Charlie Mooney of Maianbar, said the win was surreal. "This is a moment I was gunning for when I chose to keep it as a subject," he said. "But I didn't think it would become a reality." He hopes to get into Construction Project Management at UTS.
Shire Christian School's Daniel Bredel, who studied Electrotechnology at TAFE NSW Gymea, initially thought he hadn't done well in his exam. "It was quite a surprise clinching the top spot in the course," he said. "It was on the same day as my legal studies exam, which took priority. But the quote on my whiteboard above my study desk reflected my approach - 'success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.'' His aim is to study Law and Business at the University of Wollongong.
