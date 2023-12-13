Standing proud: students place first in HSC subjects

Shire Christian School's Daniel Bredel, who studied Electrotechnology at TAFE NSW Gymea, initially thought he hadn't done well in his exam. "It was quite a surprise clinching the top spot in the course," he said. "It was on the same day as my legal studies exam, which took priority. But the quote on my whiteboard above my study desk reflected my approach - 'success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.'' His aim is to study Law and Business at the University of Wollongong.

