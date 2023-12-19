St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Just Cuts first franchisee sells Engadine business after 33 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:47pm
Leigh Anne Brosens, with grandson Axel, in the Engadine salon she opened 33 years ago. Picture by Chris Lane
Just Cuts' first franchisee Leigh Anne Brosens has sold the Engadine hairdressing business she opened 33 years ago.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

