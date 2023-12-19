Just Cuts first franchisee sells Engadine business after 33 years

Just Cuts' first franchisee Leigh Anne Brosens has sold the Engadine hairdressing business she opened 33 years ago.
Ms Brosens was a 17-year-old apprentice when she began working for Just Cuts founder Denis McFadden in his salon at Hurstville in 1983.
In 1990, Mr McFadden sold her the first franchise in what has since become a chain of 220 salons across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Ms Brosens, a mother of three and Engadine resident, said, "Denis taught me how to cut hair and it's what I've always loved doing".
"When I fell pregnant, I thought about opening my own salon. Now all three of my daughters have worked here.
"I couldn't have done this without my husband Greg. He has been my biggest supporter on my Just Cuts journey since day one."
Ms Brosens, who has sold the business to the owner of Just Cuts Sylvania, said she wanted to spend more time helping with her grandchildren.
She has four grandchildren, with another due in January. They are all aged under four and she already cares for them three days a week.
"It came down to where I want to spend my time the most," she said.
In 2020, on the 30th anniversary of starting her Engadine business, Ms Brosens told the Leader much had changed in the industry.
"We used to do it all in the 80s," she said.
"Bowl cuts were big for kids when I opened, now it's all about mullets. I'm also glad to leave docket books behind. New technology has really helped, and my husband said now I won't have to look at my phone every morning to check the staff roster."
"Being a Just Cuts Stylist is a great job for women with built in career flexibility - it's a career that stays with you."
