St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George police spread Christmas cheer at hospital

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St George Police have teamed up to spread the Christmas spirit to the patients of the Paediatric and Geriatric Wards at Georges Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help