St George police spread Christmas cheer at hospital

St George Police have teamed up to spread the Christmas spirit to the patients of the Paediatric and Geriatric Wards at Georges Hospital.
Led by St George Police Area Command Superintendent Rohan Cramsie and his inspectors, members of the police bike unit, highway patrol, general duties officers and detectives visited the wards to hand out more than 130 presents to grateful patients.
They were accompanied by the official police mascot, Charlie Constable, and police dog Garry.
Presents included toys for younger patients, gift cards for teenagers and care packages and game puzzles for older patients.
The hospital staff and the patients were very appreciative of the officers' generosity.
Some of the older patients were surprised and emotional to have police taking time out from their duties to visit them during the festival season.
St George police have run the event for the past several years with officers fundraising throughout the year to gather dozens of gifts.
They were also supported by St George Housing and the Georges River Association.
