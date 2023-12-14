St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Cops bleed blue to raise donations

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 14 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Their job is to protect the community and this gesture was no different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.