Cops bleed blue to raise donations

Their job is to protect the community and this gesture was no different.
A group of 10 officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command took a break from their regular duties to perform another type of service - donating blood as part of the Bleed4Blue Blood Drive at the Shire Lifeblood Donor Centre, Miranda.
They rolled up their sleeves to show their support for the annual campaign.
Bleed4Blue was launched five years ago following the near-fatal stabbing of NSW Detective Sergeant John Breda on Australia Day in 2018. More than 100 bags of blood were needed to keep him alive.
The three-month blood drive remains a reminder of the critical importance of blood, plasma and platelet donation to save lives in emergency situations which can require large quantities of blood.
"Our police are often the first responders to accidents and emergencies and witness the need for blood first-hand," Lifeblood spokesperson Candy McMaster said.
"Last year more than 5700 donations were made during the Bleed4Blue Blood Drive, highlighting the generosity and care in the sector. We also welcome new donors. Each donation saves up to three lives."
Although Bleed4Blue does prompt friendly competition between the states to reach the highest number of donations for bragging rights, the ultimate reward is what can be achieved together, Ms McMaster said.
"The need for blood and plasma is at an all-time high, so every donation counts," she said. "Over 560 donations are needed over this entire week at The Shire donor centre to help meet patient demand. One in three people will need blood or blood products in their lifetime. That could be you or someone you love."
Bleed4Blue runs until February 29. To book a donation, call 13 14 95, go here or download the Donate Blood app.
