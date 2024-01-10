St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Poo samples needed for dementia and obesity study

By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 11 2024 - 11:48am, first published 7:00am
UNSW lecturer Xiaotao Jiang is leading a study into Faecal Microbiota Transplantation for dementia and obesity at the Microbiome Research Centre at St George Hospital.
Local medical researcher Xiaotao Jiang needs your stool samples for an important study.

