Poo samples needed for dementia and obesity study

FMT is the placement of donor stool into the bowel of a person who is unwell to treat a medical condition. The underlying principle of FMT is that bacteria and metabolites from a healthy donor can alter the bacterial community of the recipient when stool is placed into the recipient's intestine. This then promotes the recolonisation of organisms from the healthy donor stool in the gut of the recipient. This in turn decreases the less beneficial bacteria and may promote health in the recipient.