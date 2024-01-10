Poo samples needed for dementia and obesity study

Local medical researcher Xiaotao Jiang needs your stool samples for an important study.
Dr Jiang was recently successful in securing Early Career Research Funding from NSW Health, and will use the money to develop Faecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) for dementia and obesity at University of NSW's Microbiome Research Centre.
FMT is the placement of donor stool into the bowel of a person who is unwell to treat a medical condition. The underlying principle of FMT is that bacteria and metabolites from a healthy donor can alter the bacterial community of the recipient when stool is placed into the recipient's intestine. This then promotes the recolonisation of organisms from the healthy donor stool in the gut of the recipient. This in turn decreases the less beneficial bacteria and may promote health in the recipient.
The aim is to develop an FMT product for dementia and obesity and also run a clinical trial at the centre, which is based at St George Hospital.
However, researchers can't develop this life-changing treatment without the community's help. Scientists need donations of samples to finalise the therapeutic product's development.
Obesity and dementia are two main conditions affecting adults and older Australians. One in two people in Australia adults are overweight or obese, and one person every three seconds is diagnosed with dementia. While treatments exist, there has been little progress to slow or stop the increase of diagnosis of both conditions.
"In obesity and dementia, we know there is an imbalance in the microorganisms in our gut and other body areas. This is known as dysbiosis," Dr Jiang said. "There is the potential to improve health by altering these microorganisms using novel therapies such as FMT."
This research will use state-of-the-art multi-omics to identify the microorganisms present in both conditions and what chemicals they produce to create a 'signature' for both conditions.
Using a 'signature for health,' created from the Healthy Optimal Australian Microbiome Study and these disease signatures, Dr Jiang will develop a platform that will aid in selecting the most suitable stool donors for FMT.
Working with collaborators Lifeblood (Australian Red Cross), the team will develop an FMT product for each condition suitable for clinical trials.
