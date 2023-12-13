St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

Celebrating high scores in an alternative pathway to university

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 13 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 9:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arncliffe's Karim Farhat got a high ATAR equivalent score at TAFE. Picture supplied
Arncliffe's Karim Farhat got a high ATAR equivalent score at TAFE. Picture supplied

As HSC students await their results, released on December 14, Karim Farhat and Reni Mazzagatti are a step ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.