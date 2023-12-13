Celebrating high scores in an alternative pathway to university

As HSC students await their results, released on December 14, Karim Farhat and Reni Mazzagatti are a step ahead.
They are confident of a university entry thanks to the Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC) offered at TAFE NSW. Both were among a cohort of 50 TPC students who received a score that is an ATAR equivalent of at least 97.
The TPC is a nationally accredited qualification offering a Tertiary Entrance Score, recognised by universities and employers as a year 12 equivalent qualification. According to Jobs and Skills Australia, in the next 10 years, more than nine out of 10 new jobs expected to be created will require post-secondary qualifications.
Aspiring lawyer, Mr Farhat of Arncliffe, searched for alternative pathways following a gap year. "I feel like I learnt more in the course than I did in high school," he said. "It vastly improved my reading, writing and comprehension skills. I can now write in an academic manner which will really help me next year."
"To other students who are just getting their ATAR results, it doesn't define you, there's always another way if you work hard enough, you can get what you want. I recommend the TPC - it's broad so you can choose subjects to match your strengths and interests."
Mr Mazzagatti, of Bexley, left school before his HSC. "The TPC course was really focused on study, and you were treated like an adult," he said. "My teachers introduced me to different career paths to broaden my mind and helped me see opportunities."
Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan says the success of the latest cohort of graduates highlights how alternative pathways are available for students to achieve their career and education goals.
"Around 40 per cent of TAFE NSW graduates who passed the TPC this year received ATAR equivalents of at least 90, which is a testament to their dedication throughout the year," HE SAID.
"There are many pathways to employment and further education. The TPC is a great option for those looking to gain practical skills in researching and writing essays in an adult learning environment. Completing the course has the potential to change lives by increasing employment opportunities, preparing students for the workforce of the future, and paving the way for lifelong learning."
