When grandparents are suddenly in charge of caring for their teen grandchildren

It has been said that parenting the second time around can be like riding a bike. But what if those wheels are a tad wobbly?
Raising teenagers is no easy feat, made perhaps more difficult when it's been years since a child has been under one's care.
But to make the process easier, a Sutherland Shire youth support network is hoping to expand a program that specifically targets grandparents who are guardians of their grandchildren aged 12-24.
Launched in 2023, the 'grandfamilies' program is a regular session for grandparents who have become the primary temporary or permanent carers of their teenage grandchildren.
Project Youth family and social workers noticed there was demand for this type of support in the community.
"This is a growing issue within our community where parents are unable to look after their children for various reasons and grandparents' step in as their carers," Early Intervention Support Worker Julie Scott said.
"Grandparents often feel alone as none of their friends are grandchildren carers, they struggle with the frustration of teen behaviours and parenting skills and often resentment that they are unable to enjoy the usual freedom of retirement."
The program includes group discussions about caring for teenagers, education about adolescent development, trauma and its impact, attachment and communication.
It also aims to educate grandparents about typical teenage behaviour - what's normal and what's not - and educates extended families on available government resources.
"We want to increase numbers and awareness. There are quite a number of grandparents out there who have been saying they are looking after their grandkids and are struggling," Ms Scott said.
"A lot of parents are unable to look after their children, so grandparents often step in because there has been trauma in the family. It could be due to drug use or abuse, maybe parents have died. Children are struggling emotionally because of that trauma and being raised by their grandparents is an added stress."
The challenging and sometimes unexpected role can be a difficult one for grandparents to accept, Ms Scott said. "A lot of them can have resentment because this is the prime time where they visualise retiring and travelling, and they're stuck with teenagers," she said.
"They are there in their heart of hearts for their grandchildren but they can often be torn because this was supposed to be their time to enjoy life where they have built up a bit of money, but they are stuck being a parent again."
The group is run on the second Friday of every month at Project Youth's Menai premises and supports both the Sutherland and St George area.
