Weekly Wrap: A Christmas Message

Hello readers,
The Leader wishes our readers and advertisers a very happy Christmas.
We are grateful for your support and feedback throughout 2023.
The year seems to have flown past but every day our dedicated team has been proud to share this wonderful part of the world's many stories of joy and success, loss and resilience, challenge and charity, courage and compassion.
Thank you for helping us tell those stories - online and in print.
Everyone here at the The Leader wishes you and your family a safe and happy New Year.
Our final print edition of 2023 will be published on December 20 but we will be back in print on January 10 with more great reading to usher in 2024.
For breaking news and essential local updates as well as the latest national and international news and sport, plus Explore travel, View property, CarExpert and other lifestyle reading, you can access via our website on your favourite device.
If you are travelling for the holidays, please take care on the roads. If you're spending time at the beach (and let's hope you are!), stay safe and sun smart.
Thank you again for your support.
Best wishes,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
