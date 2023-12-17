Training tough

As St George Illawarra get stuck into pre season training coach Shane Flanagan has added some depth to his backline by signing former Queensland Origin player Corey Allan for the 2024 season.
It comes as the Red V up the ante in their pursuit of Warriors forward Fonua-Blake, offering the hulking prop forward a four year, $4.5million deal to join the club from 2025.
It was also reported this week that the Dragons were in talks with Englands superstar playmaker Jack Welsby as the club awaits the NRL's ban for Junior Amone.
However, the Dragons will have to look elsewhere as he is set to re-sign a contract with St.Helens which will keep him at the club until 2028.
Flanagan is desperate to add some star power to his roster but also some depth in other positions. Allan, who joins the Dragons after stints at the Broncos, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs and Roosters, fits that criteria.
Flanagan said Allan's ability to play across a number of backline positions was invaluable.
"Corey's experience and versatility will be a big plus for us this season," he said
"Having previously represented Queensland as well as playing in some quality systems, he will add plenty of value to our roster."
The Dragons have also shown Cowboys back-rower Heilum Luki around the club's facility in Wollongong.
He is a genuine rising star that is expected to play Origin one day but has been forced to play majority of his NRL career so far off the bench behind starting edge forwards Jeremiah Nanai and Luciano Leilua.
According to a News Ltd report the Dragons are set to lock in boom centre Moses Suli after tabling a three-year extension to the 25-year-old.
The Tongan international was one of the Dragons' best players in a disappointing 2023 campaign.
Promising teenager Cyrus Stanley-Traill has also inked a four-year deal with the club.
Having played his first football with Hurstville United, Stanley-Traill is " stoked" to have signed.
The Endeavour Sports High School product was on hand at the squad's training session at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium last week, where he drew inspiration from some of his teammates.
