St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Training tough

John Veage
By John Veage
December 18 2023 - 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the Dragons playing squad's were put through a tough training session at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium last week. Picture NRL Images
All the Dragons playing squad's were put through a tough training session at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium last week. Picture NRL Images

As St George Illawarra get stuck into pre season training coach Shane Flanagan has added some depth to his backline by signing former Queensland Origin player Corey Allan for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.