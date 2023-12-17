Saints Macmillan leads NSW to U19 win

St George Cricket young gun Rafael Macmillan last week has captained NSW Metropolitan to the U19 Male National Championship title in Albury.
The young NSW Metropolitan team defeated Queensland by DLS, reaching a revised target of 138 in 27 overs winning the Rodney Marsh Shield for a second consecutive year.
The NSW team playing in their home state were given 37 overs to chase their target.
Sutherlands Sam Konstas earned the Player of the Final accolade after notching an unbeaten innings of 63 in a successful run chase and, despite missing the Championship's opening two fixtures due to a maiden first-class call up for the NSW Blues, Konstas finished as the competition's third highest run-scorer, tallying 269 runs from four innings at an average of 89.67.
Cameron Frendo, who has been a standout for his Fairfield-Liverpool first-grade side in the NSW Premier Cricket Competition, finished with 12 wickets at an average of 15.83.
Frendo's 12 wickets would see him end the tournament as the joint second highest wicket-taker, alongside a QLD representative and NSW Country squad member, Charlie Howard (12w @ 20.25).
Following the conclusion of the 2023 Under 19 Male National Championships in Albury, the Youth Selection Panel named Rafael MacMillan, Charlie Anderson, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Harjas Singh, and Tom Straker in a 15-player Australian squad for the 2024 ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup in South Africa.
