Saints Macmillan leads NSW to U19 win

John Veage
By John Veage
December 18 2023 - 9:09am
The Raf Macmillan Captained NSW Metropolitan team secured successive U19 Male National Championship titles at Albury last week. Picture Cricket NSW
St George Cricket young gun Rafael Macmillan last week has captained NSW Metropolitan to the U19 Male National Championship title in Albury.

