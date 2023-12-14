St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Citiscape, Rockdale's first Build-to-Rent accommodation opens

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 15 2023 - 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rockdale's first Build-to-Rent development, the $20 million Citiscape by MINT Residential, which had its official opening on December 14, already has tenants for half its 55 apartments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.