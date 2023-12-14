Citiscape, Rockdale's first Build-to-Rent accommodation opens

Rockdale's first Build-to-Rent development, the $20 million Citiscape by MINT Residential, which had its official opening on December 14, already has tenants for half its 55 apartments.
The Build-To-Rent development at The Seven Ways will have tenancies ranging from three months to three years, with rents ranging from $570 to $650 per week.
It includes a ground-floor commercial outlet, a communal meeting area and an open rooftop space with views to the city skyline and to Botany Bay.
The property has been built by the Argentum Group and will be managed by MINT Residential, the full-service property arm of Minor Hotels, owners of the Oaks Hotels and Serviced Apartments chain.
All apartments will remain 100 per cent owned by Argentum Group, rather than individual investors.
Studio apartments are available either fully-furnished as an instant walk-in home, or unfurnished, with utilities packages available to streamline budgeting for tenants.
"Given our extensive experience in the management of over 60 hotels across Australia and New Zealand, and the current strong demand for quality rental housing within Australia, we believe entering the Build-to-Rent space is the right move," Minor Hotels Australia, and New Zealand Chief Operating Officer, Craig Hooley said.
Argentum Group Director Stephen Fitzpatrick said the development was built by the company as a long-term asset.
"It will always be rental accommodation," he said. "This will provide security of tenancy for renters.
"It is the first of its kind and it is unique in that each apartment is a self-contained unit.
"Tenants will also have the choice of mingling in a communal meeting room or the rooftop terrace."
The company said development is aimed at young professionals aged between 25 to 35.
Mr Fitzpatrick said the apartments have been built to an exceptionally high standard.
The average size is about 25 square-metres and have three- to four-square-metre balconies.
Each unit has a fully-equipped kitchen, built-in laundry, built-in storage, bathroom with luxury finishes, and a study space.
The company expected the building to be fully tenanted within the next few weeks.
