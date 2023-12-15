Hey Santa, you're a bit far from the North Pole

It doesn't get much more Aussie than this.
But you had to feel for Santa Claus. Dressed in his usual festive get-up hot summer's day on the beach, it showed commitment.
There to welcome the merry man ahead of Christmas - which is a mind-boggling days away, Santa did his best to cool off ocean side, along with some junior members of North Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club.
Leader photographer John Veage couldn't help but notice a sea of red on the scorching sand as Santa arrived in style in a red van with reindeer antlers attached to its roof.
A Channel 9 television crew was also there to film his appearance live as part of The Today Show live weather cross.
AAMI had arranged for Santa to be the main guest, and Nippers were gifted a stuffed toy dog to promote the company's partnership with Vision Australia.
"Our Nippers were there mainly to make up the crowd in the background during the live weather broadcasts," North Cronulla SLSC Director Dan Lawson said. "All the nippers that came received cinema tickets and a toy guide dog from AAMI."
The AAMI Roadside Cheer Van is delivering Christmas far and wide in the lead-up to Carols by Candlelight, presented by AAMI. It's the largest fundraiser for Vision Australia's children services, with all proceeds from the Carols event supporting families with children who are blind or low vision.
