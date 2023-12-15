St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Hey Santa, you're a bit far from the North Pole

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 15 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
And what would you like for Christmas? Santa meets the North Cronulla Nippers on December 14. Picture by John Veage
And what would you like for Christmas? Santa meets the North Cronulla Nippers on December 14. Picture by John Veage

It doesn't get much more Aussie than this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.