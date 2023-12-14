Baubles replace Christmas trees at Bayside

Bayside Council has decided not to replace the traditional Christmas tree at Ramsgate which had reached its "end of life".
The decision has angered one Ramsgate resident who accused the council of losing the Christmas spirit.
"I have been a resident in Alfred Street, Ramsgate for a period in excess of 15 years and resident in the St George area in excess of 50 years," said the resident, who did not want to be named.
"For many years it's been a family tradition to go with my adult children and grandchildren to visit the Christmas tree display in Alfred Street near Ramsgate Road and take photos, as do many other families," he said.
"I noticed that this year the Christmas tree and decorations have not been erected.
I wrote to council. Their response was in my opinion disgraceful to suggest that the Christmas tree had reached the end of life and that it would not be replaced."
A council spokesperson said, " Bayside's Christmas decorations are somewhat different this year as our traditional green Christmas trees had reached their end of life and Council decided to highlight the sparkle of Bayside with larger-than-life bauble.
"Giant Christmas baubles are part of the decorations installed across Bayside as the countdown to the festive season begins.
"The giant instagramable Christmas bauble on the Brighton-Le-Sands foreshore is proving a popular photo backdrop for locals and visitors. A second bauble is lighting up Mascot Central.
"Council also spread the Christmas spirit across the LGA this year with three well-attended movie and carols nights in Botany, Wolli Creek, and Bexley, with complimentary entertainment, popcorn, face painting and a visit from Santa.
"Council's Christmas flags flying across Bayside feature the unique designs of a Year 5 student at the Kingdom Culture Christian School in Arncliffe and a graphic designer from Botany.
"Carols by the Sea also makes a welcome return this year when families will once again have an opportunity to enjoy their favourite Christmas carols on the Botany Bay foreshore.
"Additional Christmas Decorations will be installed at Bill Batley Square in Ramsgate."
The Ramsgate resident wanted to know who made the decision not to replace the Ramsgate Christmas tree.
"What I see here is they are phasing out Christmas all together," he said.
"If it's to do with money then just across the road there are pine trees. Why not decorate them? We are losing the Australian way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.