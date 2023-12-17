Sharks Xmas hospital visits

Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jesse Ramien, Jesse Colquhoun, Daniel Atkinson and Jada Taylor brought presents and festive cheer to young patients at Sutherland Hospital last week.
Emma Tonegato, Nicho Hynes, Toby Rudolf, Braydon Trindall and Tom Hazelton then played Santa's helpers at the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick.
Sharks Ladies Golf Club generously donated around 80 presents which were added to by the Sharks leagues club and football staff.
Sharks Head of Community and Government Relations Vinh Tran said It was heartwarming to see the patients faces light up as the players walked into their rooms.
"Being in a position to help people and offer respite from what they're going through is something our NRL and NRLW squads don't take for granted." he said
An ongoing initiative from the club's charitable foundation Sharks Have Heart, the yearly Christmas blitz is an opportunity for the players to further strengthen their community ties.
