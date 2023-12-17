St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks Xmas hospital visits

John Veage
By John Veage
December 18 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Rudolf and Braydon Trindall visiting the Sydney Childrens Hospital
Toby Rudolf and Braydon Trindall visiting the Sydney Childrens Hospital

Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jesse Ramien, Jesse Colquhoun, Daniel Atkinson and Jada Taylor brought presents and festive cheer to young patients at Sutherland Hospital last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.