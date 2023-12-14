St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Premier thanks Gabbies Sewing Angels

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated December 15 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns visited the volunteers of Gabbies Sewing Angels at Bexley yesterday (December 14) to see first-hand their unique charity work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.