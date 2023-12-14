Six men charged over alleged 'dial-a-dealer' cocaine syndicate operating in Shire

Six men have been charged following a police investigation into an alleged "dial-a-dealer" cocaine syndicate operating in the Sutherland Shire.
Police said the men - three of whom are aged 23, and the others 24, 28 and 35, were arrested in various locations within the shire and taken to Sutherland Police Station.
A police statement said, "In August 2023, detectives from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command commenced an investigation into the ongoing supply of cocaine using a 'dial-a-dealer'-type delivery service.
"The investigation led police to execute five search warrants; one at a home on Chalker Street, Thirlmere, a home Barnes Crescent, Menai, a home in Uralla Avenue, Padstow, a home in Brown Close, Menai, and a home in Sandra Avenue, Panania.
"During a search of the homes police seized a total of 272.5g of cocaine, 33g of MDMA, 300g of cannabis, $130,000 in Australian currency, approximately $400,000 in luxury watches, $340,000 in vehicles, $95,000 in trail bikes, and a gel blaster. The drugs have an estimated potential street value of $110,000.
"Six men - three aged 23, and one each aged 24, 28-and 35 - were arrested in various locations within the Sutherland Shire and taken to Sutherland Police Station.
"A 23-year-old man from Miranda was charged with supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, knowingly direct activities of criminal group and fail to comply digital evidence access order direction.
"A 23-year-old man from Panania was charged with supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, knowingly direct activities of criminal group and supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
"A 23-year-old man from Menai was charged with of supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
"The 24-year-old man from Thirlmere was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possess unregistered firearm - pistol, acquire etc pistol - subject to firearms prohibition order, and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
"The 28-year-old man from Padstow was charged with supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, possess DECCD to commit etc serious criminal activity, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, and supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity.
"The 35-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug commercial quantity, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity.
"They were all bail refused to appear before Sutherland and Bankstown Local Courts today (Thursday).
