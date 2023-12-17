St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Football NSW release schedule

John Veage
By John Veage
December 18 2023 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historic club St George FC celebrate their NPL Mens inclusion
Historic club St George FC celebrate their NPL Mens inclusion

Football NSW has officially released its entire match-day schedules for all NPL Men's and Women's, Senior Men's and Women's Leagues, Boys' and Girls' Youth Leagues, SAP, Girls SAP and AYL competitions for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.