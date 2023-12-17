Football NSW release schedule

Football NSW has officially released its entire match-day schedules for all NPL Men's and Women's, Senior Men's and Women's Leagues, Boys' and Girls' Youth Leagues, SAP, Girls SAP and AYL competitions for the 2024 season.
With three Mens NPL teams in action in 2024 St Georges calendar is busy with local derby's.
Football NSW Head of Competitions Troy McColl was looking forward to the 2024 season following the release of the Match Schedules.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Clubs for their patience and prompt assistance regarding the formatting of the 2024 Match Schedules.
"It was a solid 2023 season where we introduced more matches and 2024 will be no different with some new introductions with midweek fixtures set to feature in the NPL Men's NSW competition.
"We cannot wait to see you all when we return in the new year in what promises to be one of the biggest seasons yet for our sport in NSW."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.