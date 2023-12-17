Bec Rippon Aussie coach

Water Polo Australia has appointed dual Olympian Rebecca Rippon the first female Olympic Head Coach of the Australian Women's Water Polo following Paul Oberman stepping down.
Rippon, who served as the Assistant Coach to the Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers at the Tokyo Olympic Games as well as the last three World Championships, will lead the team through to the Paris 2024 Games.
Rebecca played for and coached the Cronulla Sharks Women's teams and spent most of her competitive life as a Shark earning more than 200 caps for Australia.
Rippon said she is excited to be named the first female Olympic Head Coach of the Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers.
"I feel honoured to be in this position and I can't wait to continue working with the staff and players in the lead up to the World Champs and the Paris Olympics.
"I am proud but humbled to be the first female Head Coach. I am aware that I am in this position now but that there are many strong female coaches who are giving so much to our sport in many squads and programs around the country," she said.
Rippon said she's eager to hit the ground running and the squad has their sights set on maximising their time in the lead up to Paris .
"I have worked with this group in different campaigns and the exciting part is they are driven and motivated.
"The players want to work hard and they want to be better all the time.
"The main focus for us is determining who we are in and out of the pool. We can zone in and work on who we are as the Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers and the way that we want to play the game.
