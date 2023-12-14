Lifeguards issue warning after two stingray incidents plus further sightings at Cronulla

Sutherland Shire Council lifeguards have advised beachgoers to take care when taking to the water, with increased stingray sightings across local beaches, rock pools and waterways.
A council spokesman said lifeguards today treated two beachgoers at Cronulla beach for injuries sustained as a result of stingray incident.
The people who required treatment were a man in his fifties and a teenage male, both of whom sustained minor injuries and did not require further care.
"Stingrays have been increasingly active in local waterways in recent weeks," the spokesman said.
"Beachgoers who are injured as a result of stingray attack are urged to seek the assistance of council lifeguards, or to immerse the injury in hot water until they can seek further care."
The Leader has previously reported experts advising that stingrays are harmless if left alone.
A swimmer will only be stung if they accidentally stand on the stingray.
It has been suggested that, when entering the water, it's best to either swim in, or shuffle your feet as rays like to lie on the sandy bottom and eat crabs or invertebrates.
"The main thing is be aware that rays are about," an expert said.
