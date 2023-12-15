St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Childhood vaccination drop pushes for action

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 15 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirrawee Family Practice GP Chris Timms encourages children to keep up with their vaccinations. Picture by John Veage
Kirrawee Family Practice GP Chris Timms encourages children to keep up with their vaccinations. Picture by John Veage

Vaccination coverage in children has continued to decrease since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for further targeted strategies to increase vaccine uptake and protect more young Australians from vaccine preventable diseases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.