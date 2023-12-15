Childhood vaccination drop pushes for action

Vaccination coverage in children has continued to decrease since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for further targeted strategies to increase vaccine uptake and protect more young Australians from vaccine preventable diseases.
NCIRS' Annual Immunisation Coverage Report 2022, which focuses on changes in vaccination rates since the previous (2021) report, is the first study of its kind to thoroughly examine the continuing effects of the pandemic on vaccination coverage in children, adolescents and adults across Australia.
It highlights a concerning downward trend in fully vaccinated coverage in children. Looking at all three standard age assessment milestones - 12 months (for vaccines due at six months), 24 months (for vaccines due at six, 12 and 18 months) and 60 months (for vaccines due at four years), vaccine coverage decreased from 2021 to 2022; specifically, from 94.2 per cent to 93.3 per cent at 12 months, 92.1 per cent to 91 per cent at 24 months and 94 per cent to 93.4 per cent at 60 months.
In 2022, the Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination coverage at 24 months of age was 95.1 per cent for the first dose and dropped to 92.7 per cent for the second dose. Increasing international travel raises the outbreak risk. Measles infection is highly transmissible, is often severe and has a greater risk of complications in adults and in children under five years of age.
Kirrawee Family Medical Practice GP Chris Timms said overall, the majority of children were keeping up with their jabs.
"We don't have any comprehensive numbers on it yet in our practice but we are seeing some of the issues identified in the NCIRS report," Dr Timms said. "We are seeing 'vaccine fatigue' as well as people asking about the increasing number of vaccines, which is a fair question. Most are still coming in for their vaccines."
But he said reduced rates of bulk billing are having some impact. "Some practices are having to charge for consultations for both the doctor and nurse time. With childhood jabs, it does require two staff members because more significant time is needed. Although the vaccines on the National Immunisation Program Schedule are free, the staff time is not free. That's something that could create a barrier."
Improving on-time and catch-up vaccinations is a key element of the national goal to meet and exceed Australia's aspirational immunisation coverage target of 95 per cent.
NCIRS is working to improve immunisation coverage rates in Australia through the recently launched Vaccination Insights project - a collaboration with Murdoch Children's Research Institute and the University of Sydney, which is investigating the drivers of under-vaccination in Australian children aged under five years.
Another initiative put forward is Sharing Knowledge About Immunisation (SKAI), an online platform that provides accessible, respectful, evidence-based resources and tools that are helping healthcare professionals have better conversations about vaccination with parents and carers.
