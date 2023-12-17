Golf graduate Guan on fire

The members of Bexley Golf Club have been following the recent fortunes of their star former junior, and local resident Jeffrey Guan as he begins a stellar golfing career.
Last week he finished equal second, three shots behind US Master's winner Adam Scott in the prestigious Victorian Cathedral Invitational where he shot a two-round total of 9 under par.
Jeffery had previously won Scott's world-wide Invitational Junior Championship this year in America.
Jeff's professional career is only a month old and he has already figured prominently in both the recent PGA Championship in Queensland and the Australian Open in Sydney finishing eight under par and placing equal 18th in both events .
Jeff began his golfing journey playing with his father Ken who remains his inspiration today.
Ken started him in a Junior Clinic held after school at Bexley and his prodigious talent was soon evident. At the age of 10 he was selected as a member of the Major Pennants Team which consisted of the top players in the Bexley club.
By the age of 12 he was Club Champion, an unheard-of accomplishment.
Jeff is not the only outstanding graduates of Bexley's Junior program. In 2017 their Junior Pennants team of youngsters, led by Jeffrey won the NSW Championship and the flag is one of the most prized possession in the club house.
Wednesday junior clinics and school holiday camps are now in full swing with Club Professional Adam Demidjuk and assistant Woo Kim providing expert tuition in a friendly and enjoyable environment.
