Kingsgrove man charged over firearms offences

A Kingsgrove man has been arrested and charged over multiple firearm offences.
Detectives attached to Criminal Group Squad within the State Crime Command established Strike Force Brenan in 2023, to assist a Regional Police District in an investigation into a number of missing firearms.
About 8.20pm on Wednesday, December 13, Strike Force detectives executed a search warrant at an address on Stoney Creek Road, Kingsgrove, following reports of an alleged possession of firearm without proper registration.
During the search, police seized 15 rifles,13 pistols and ammunition and arrested a 57-year-old man at the scene.
He was taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with 22 offences,
He was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Thursday, December 14.
