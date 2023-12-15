St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Local clubs to take part in cashless pokies trial

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Peter Braig
Picture by Peter Braig

St George Leagues Club and Ramsgate RSL Club will trial cashless poker machines from early 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.