Local clubs to take part in cashless pokies trial

St George Leagues Club and Ramsgate RSL Club will trial cashless poker machines from early 2024.
The clubs are among 28 venues - 20 clubs and eight hotels - selected by the state government's Independent Panel on Gaming Reform to participate in a bigger and broader cashless gaming trial.
About 4500 machines will be converted for cashless us.
Clubs and hotels were invited to apply to be in the trial.
Twenty-seven applications were received from clubs and 15 from hotels.
St George Leagues Club and Ramsgate RSL Club are the only two venues in the St George district that will be involved in the trial.
No venue in Sutherland Shire will participate.
The initiative follows a completed trial of more than 250 machines at Wests Newcastle and Club York.
Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said the expanded trial, starting in the first quarter of 2024, would provide insights into the use of cashless gaming technology in hotels and clubs, particularly on reducing gambling harm and money laundering, and impacts on employees as well as infrastructure requirements and costs.
Mr Harris said the information gathered would give valuable insight, considering no jurisdiction in Australia had implemented a statewide cashless gaming system.
"This trial delivers nine times more machines than we committed to during the election campaign," he said.
"The strong interest in participating in the cashless gaming trial proves just how serious clubs and hotels are about working with the government to reduce gambling harm and money laundering associated with electronic gaming machines."
The trial is being overseen by the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform, which was established by the NSW Government in July.
The panel brings together representatives from industry (e.g. ClubsNSW), harm minimisation groups (e.g. Wesley Mission), academia, law enforcement, unions and a person with lived experience to find consensus on a pathway for gambling reform in NSW.
The panel is scheduled to provide a gaming reform report to the government by November 2024, which will include information from the cashless gaming trial.
