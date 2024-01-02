Council rejects claim footbridge to Woronora Public School could collapse

Sutherland Shire Council has rejected concerns the Prince Edward Park Footbridge at Woronora, used daily by schoolchildren, is in danger of collapsing.
Long-time Woronora resident Don Page said the "rusty, over-stressed footbridge threatens to collapse as it bounces alarmingly under a single jogger".
"Nothing effective has been done since 2020, except paint over rust," he said.
A council spokesman said a specialist consultant had been engaged to develop plans for the footbridge, "with the substantive portion of these works to be delivered as part of council's 2025/26 capital works program".
"Council has undertaken works to ensure the bridge remains structurally sound, including repairs to the supporting concrete pylons which were completed earlier this year," he said.
"Council will continue to conduct repairs to steel structural elements as they are required to ensure the bridge can continue to be safely used by local residents ahead of more substantial works planned to commence from 2025.
"Plans are currently being developed in partnership between council and the specialist consultant to determine the final design of the bridge, with a view to ensuring it can safely accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists once complete."
In 2019, the council banned fitness groups from running in large numbers on the footbridge as "an added precaution", while stating a structural engineer found it was structurally sound.
Mr Page said, "Hundreds of children cross the 100 metre long footbridge each day to Woronora Public School".
"The footbridge continues to disintegrate after council and councillors were notified in 2020," he said.
"It took two years to do anything at all. Repainting then started with the wrong end of the footbridge, which was intact but easier. The awkward places appear untouched.
"Painting stopped part-way on the rusted, over-stressed section, which was left to rot.
"When rain lands on the footbridge pavement, it runs to the edge between concrete and rusty steel beams."
"Then it emerges underneath and stains the newest paint, which looks brushed on over shocking rust.
"The top beams are also being eaten away which show no paint at all."
