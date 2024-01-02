St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council rejects claim footbridge to Woronora Public School could collapse

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 3 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 10:39am
The Prince Edward Park footbridge at Woronora. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Shire Council has rejected concerns the Prince Edward Park Footbridge at Woronora, used daily by schoolchildren, is in danger of collapsing.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.

