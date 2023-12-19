Best wishes from your Leader team for Christmas and New Year

The Leader wishes our readers and advertisers a very happy Christmas.
We are grateful for your support and feedback throughout 2023.
Thank you for helping us tell your stories - online and in print.
Everyone here at the The Leader wishes you and your family a safe and happy New Year.
Our final print edition of 2023 is published on December 20 but we will be back in print on January 10 with more great reading to usher in 2024.
For breaking news and essential local updates as well as the latest national and international news and sport, plus Explore travel, View property, CarExpert and other lifestyle reading, you can access via our website on your favourite device.
If you have a news tip you can email us at leadernews@theleader.com.au or message us on Facebook.
If you are travelling for the holidays, please take care on the roads. If you're spending time at the beach (and let's hope you are!), stay safe and sun smart.
Thank you again for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.