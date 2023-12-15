'Creative colourful, witty': Bundeena artist's new exhibition spreads happiness

Bundeena artist Peter Mulder is putting a smile on the faces of local residents and visitors with a new exhibition in which streets in the village are represented by local native bird caricatures.
There are kookaburras for The Avenue, pelicans for Loftus Road, cockatoos for Malibu Street and the Topknot Pigeon depicting Tom Jones Way.
There are 30 caricatures in Street Birds Bundeena - one for each of the drivable streets.
The exhibition, described as "creative, colourful and witty" is at the recently opened gallery, La Petite Maison des Arts.
Peter said, when he began developing the idea for the exhibition, he wanted to ensure he captured one thing - happiness.
"People have been through so much over the past four years, I wanted to give them some humour, make them feel happy," he said.
"It's fun and has been created to make people smile in what has been a difficult time from the pandemic to global catastrophes."
"With more than 240 bird species living in the area around the Royal National Park, there was a veritable flock of characters from which to choose."
Kim Cotton, whose partner Joe Meagher owns the gallery adjoining her store Little French Heart, said each of Peter's paintings "reflects the vibrant uplifting style" for which he was known.
"Having spent half of his 84 years as an artist, Peter is somewhat of a national treasure.
"This exhibition takes him to more than 900 finished paintings. The feather in his cap would be to reach 1000 works before he reaches his 90th year."
Peter, a Bundeena Art Trail member, said, "Painting makes me happy, and I want to pass that on and give joy to others."
La Petite Maison des Arts, at 47 Brighton Street, is open from Friday to Monday each week up until January 14.
