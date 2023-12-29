Leader Flashback: Elouera Beach in 1974 and other shire memories

Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and information from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History collection.
These are some recent items:
Looking south along the beachfront of Cronulla in 1974. Some beachgoers have set up near the fence posts while others congregate in front of Elouera Surf Clubhouse which was officially opened 9th June 1968.
At one time, part of the area known as Elouera was called Red House Beach, so named because of an impressive old house with a red roof which once stood there until the early 1960s.
The building had been from the early days an isolated sentinel but later became a well-known landmark for surfers and other beachgoers.
The Prince Street seawall - known as The Wall - between Elouera and North Cronulla had not been built at this time.
It was constructed in 1985 after an earlier wall was destroyed by the sea.
In this photo, in the distance are landmarks at North Cronulla, including Joe's Milk bar and next to it on the right Cronulla Workers' Club.
Customers are welcomed to Christmas time shopping at Miranda Fair in the mid-1960s with the front of the complex seen here decorated with Christmas greetings.
To the right is Farmers which at that time was the main department store.
To the left are a few of the 20 specialty shops which formed the rest of the original shopping centre which had opened in 1964. T
The rooftop was being used to host "Miranda Fairland", which featured a merry-go-round and miniature boats for children to sail, all part of a bid to capture and enhance the holiday season atmosphere for families.
Boyles Hotel in Sutherland has changed very little over the years.
Pictured in the 1990s, it is actually the second pub building on this site and was constructed in 1937 at a cost of around 10,000 pounds.
The name of the street and the hotel pays homage to popular man of that time Ted Boyle who was the publican and who also served for some years on the council.
In prime position on the corner this part of the Sutherland township was in the early days the place to catch a tram to Cronulla and was opposite the first railway station entrance. It was near to the local hall, where dances and important occasions were celebrated.
Adjoining businesses in this image include the State Bank and Westpac, the latter operating from 1947 until 2019.
For more historical images visit: localhistory.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au
