St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader Flashback: Elouera Beach in 1974 and other shire memories

December 29 2023 - 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elouera Beach, looking south towards Cronulla, in 1974. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
Elouera Beach, looking south towards Cronulla, in 1974. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries

Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and information from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History collection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help