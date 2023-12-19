Rezoning details delayed as shire warned to be prepared for 'two years of pain'

Residents should prepare for "two years of pain" as the council delays the release of the proposed rezoning of properties across Sutherland Shire.
The council last week deferred consideration of the Draft Sutherland Shire Local Housing Strategy until the February 19, 2024 meeting.
Rezoning details are expected to be included in the draft strategy when it goes on public exhibition for community feedback.
Described as "Place Plans", they will also reveal any plans for infrastructure upgrades, extra community facilities and public domain improvements.
The director of planning said it would be a two-year process to implement the new policy, prompting independent councillor Leanne Farmer to observe it would be "two years of pain for our community".
Council staff prepared the draft strategy to create an extra 22,000 homes over the next 20 years.
The council was expected to agree at last week's meeting for the draft strategy to be placed on public exhibition, but Cr Kent Johns successfully sought the deferral to allow him more time to go over the document.
Cr Johns, who was the mayor the last time the council went through the process of bringing in a new Local Environmental Plan, which began in 2013 and was eventually gazetted in 2015, said he didn't want a repeat of what happened then.
Cr Johns' last minute rezoning amendments led to a public outcry and an independent inquiry ordered by the state government.
Labor councillors, headed by Cr Diedree Steinwall, and independent Cr Farmer, tried to have the draft strategy exhibited without further delay, saying it could still be amended before adoption.
The council also deferred placing a new Draft Affordable Housing Contributions Scheme on public exhibition so that state government changes could be evaluated and other matters to be addressed.
Following an address to the meeting by Sarina Foulstone, from Engadine Uniting Church, the council agreed to establish a community reference group.
A Labor amendment to proceed immediately with the public exhibition of the draft policy and an update to include a set proportion of affordable housing dwellings in every new development failed.
Cr Diedree Steinwall said, "I think the delay is outrageous. I have been mentioning it since 2016."
