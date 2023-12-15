12 marathons for Christmas

Cronulla personal trainer Tommy Coughlan is giving special presents this Christmas as he attempts to run 12 marathons back to back in the lead up to Christmas day.
Tommys 12 days of Christmas will be a lot harder physically then most of us but he is running to raise money for the Starlight Foundation who for over 30 years have worked in partnership with health professionals to bring some fun, joy and laughter that helps sick kids be kids.
"Its the time of year to give back, I would love for any support big or small to jump on board and help me give back to an amazing cause this time of year" he said
Tommy said before he ran his first marathon he had received a lot of support in his Christmas quest to firstly raise ten thousand dollars.
"Before I even started I had almost hit my initial target" he said
"Its bigger and better than I ever thought"
His target has now doubled to twenty thousand dollars.
Tommy started his run of runs at 2am on Thursday morning on the Cronulla Esplanade with friends joining in along the way finishing in around four hours before he went to work at Caringbahs Yard Gym.
Day two was a bit tougher as he ran laps of the Sylvania Athletics Track in the midday sun but here he also had others run with him in support.
A bit of knee pain came with the 42 kms but he said its to be expected - "no pain no gain" .
Tommy's 12 routes are half planned with Saturdays a run to Bondi and Sunday a run around Centennial Park.
"I will post my route on social media every night before I run " he said
"Its a fluid process and Im not getting ahead of myself.
" I've had great support from Ham and Recoverie at Cronulla and the Yard Gym and want to say thank you to everyone who has chipped in so far.
"Its tough this time of year especially for sick kids and any support at all is much needed "
You can support Tommy's runs at his Instagram account tommy_cogs :12-marathons-in-12-days.raisely.com
