Big changes can take their toll, if you are feeling overwhelmed there is help at hand. Picture by Shutterstock

With exams now behind us, it's time to unwind and take it easy. However, for numerous young people, summer days may not unfold as carefree as they should. The future beckons, yet apprehension about the unfamiliar can cause stress.

If you feel overwhelmed, strategies and plenty of support are available to help make those significant changes more manageable. Rupert Saunders, national clinical advisor at headspace, has some expert advice for those about to leave school.

"It's not uncommon to feel stress and uncertainty around times of change and what will happen next, and that's OK. There is no right or wrong way to feel about it," Mr Saunders said. Concerns surrounding new social situations, fitting in, and coping with new tasks are all normal, as well as getting to grips with an unknown environment or meeting the expectations of starting work.

"Physical signs of excitement, stress and anxiety can all feel the same to the body, and all these emotions can be felt at the same time," Mr Saunders said. It's important to look out for the early warning signs that might mean you need extra support.

"If your mind can't stop thinking about an unknown scenario, you are less inclined to do an activity you usually enjoy, or you are having difficulty eating or sleeping, it might be time to check in," Mr Saunders said. "Challenges and conflict in your relationships can also occur when you are feeling worried."

Some tips for coping with stress include:

Acknowledge what you are feeling, and be kind to yourself with some self-care.

Talk to a trusted friend, family member, elder or counsellor.

Break down larger tasks into smaller, more manageable steps. Tackle one thing at a time will be less daunting.

Remember, you are not alone; many people have been in the same boat and are happy to share their experiences.

If one of your family members has just left school, and they are more withdrawn, flat, worried, or have mood changes or outbursts, these could be signs they are not coping well.

"If you noticed this over time, check in with them. It's OK not to have all the answers, but it shows your love and interest," Mr Saunders said. "Some young people may be reluctant to talk; remind them that when they are ready, you are there to listen."