Christmas cheer spread year round

It would be hard to find anyone who says "Merry Christmas" more than Matthew Nagele.
Matthew is well-known around Sutherland Shire for his year-round appearances at train stations and in shopping centres, greeting people and wishing them a good day.
At Christmas time, he dons a Santa outfit and goes into overdrive.
Matthew told the Leader, on Christmas Day, he will attend Mass at his parish, St Patrick's Sutherland, and then then head to Cronulla for lunch and to get out among the crowds, doing what he does best.
"I like to bring Christmas cheer to people," he said.
Matthew, who now lives at Cronulla, regularly walks the Esplanade greeting everyone who passes.
He used to work part time with Vinnies at Engadine, but that stopped with the pandemic.
These days, he works for the Enough is Enough anti-violence organisation and the Cronulla Sharks. He is a huge Sharks supporter.
