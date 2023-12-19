One Meal feeds the needy in the shire on Christmas Eve and all year round

One Meal Sutherland Shire is expecting a big roll-up over the Christmas period.
The community organisation caters for the homeless, disadvantaged and people who just want some company.
Dinner is served each week throughout the year at Sutherland (Sunday), Miranda (Tuesday), Engadine (Wednesday) and Cronulla (Thursday).
Most of the food is donated, and served out by volunteers.
The Sutherland dinner, which is cooked by The Prince hotel at Kirrawee and set out on trestle tables in the council car park opposite Boyles Hotel next to the train line, will be on Christmas Eve.
There will be no meal for the needy in the shire on Christmas Day because Monday is not a programmed One Meal day and The Pavilion turned down an application for the traditional John Franklin Christmas Lunch to be held there.
One Meal Sutherland Shire co-ordinator Ruth Brown said the Miranda dinner, held at the Salvation Army centre in Kiora Road, had grown to be their biggest, with about 70 people attending last week.
The dinner is cooked by Miranda RSL.
Ms Brown said many of those catered for were families.
"Parents don't bring their children - they come by themselves and we give them meals to take home," she said.
"We also give them a bag of food items for later use.
"We know the ones who are genuinely doing it tough."
