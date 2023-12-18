'It's never too late' to ask for help as Shire Salvos distribute record number of Christmas hampers

The number of requests received by Shire Salvos for assistance this Christmas has risen by more than 70 per cent.
Fortunately, donations from organisations, businesses, schools and individuals across Sutherland Shire have also hit a new record.
Zoe Lang, from Shire Salvos operations, said food hampers for 476 families and toys for 350 children will be distributed this week.
This compares with last year's figures of 260 food hampers and 215 toy requests.
Shire Salvos have partnered this year with community organisation Orana.
A major collection point for Orana is always Tradies club at Gymea.
Kathryn Tanner, community relations manager at Tradies, said, "Every year, we have a Christmas appeal where our staff, members and other patrons donate brand new toys and gifts for children through to adults".
"This year, we have also donated some of our gifts to Dandelion Support Network, to distribute to their network of families," she said.
"Our staff also do weekly volunteering with the community co-op at Salvos Miranda.
"We have been involved with the co-op since its inception in the first year of COVID.
"Tradies has also made donations to the co-op through the ClubGrants program."
The community co-op, which also involves One Meal, Hopefield and Orana, distributes food directly and through about 10 other charities to 260 shire families a week.
Donations come from SecondBite, Foodbank and many local businesses, including bread from Baker's Delight.
David Godkin, mission leader at the Salvation Army's Miranda social welfare hub, said all sectors of the community were represented in increased requests for assistance - from the traditionally very needy to single parents and double income families, who were struggling with rising interest rates.
Mr Godkin said people who applied for assistance were invited to attend the co-op at Miranda to pick up their pre-packed food hamper.
"They can then go into a room where all the donated toys are set up and choose what they would like for their children.
"It's a really nice process, and gives them quite a bit of dignity.
"These people are from all walks of life. Its self-referral mainly, sometimes they are referred from other agencies.
"I am convinced there are a lot of needy people out there whom we don't see - they are too embarrassed to ask for help. If someone is in need, please call us and we can help them this Christmas. It is never too late."
Call: (02) 9543 0487
