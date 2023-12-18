No room at the inn for shire Christmas lunch for poor and lonely

An application to resume a traditional Christmas lunch for the poor and lonely at The Pavilion - formerly Sutherland Entertainment Centre - was rejected on the grounds of reduced floor space and the kitchen being leased to a contractor.
The John Franklin Christmas Lunch began in 2001 as a joint venture of St Patrick's Catholic Parish and St John's Anglican Parish, Sutherland.
The lunch gave people who were doing it tough a chance to come together on Christmas Day to have an enjoyable meal for themselves and their families.
It was also a chance for those who had no one with whom to share their lunch the opportunity for companionship and present giving.
As numbers grew, the lunch moved to the entertainment centre with strong support from Sutherland Shire Council.
The lunch was not able to be held during the upgrade of the centre, but council staff told the organising committee the event would be welcomed back once the project was completed.
However, The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre advised the committee by email, "Unfortunately, with the refurbishment, we do not feel that the venue is the appropriate space for this event due to the reduced floor space and the fact that we have a contracted caterer in the venue now. This means that catering cannot be outsourced, and the kitchen cannot be used by external people".
The Pavilion is operated by a company, which is a separate entity to the council, but the board includes council representatives, including mayor Carmelo Pesce.
John Franklin Christmas Lunch committee president Elizabeth Stevens said they were very surprised by the decision because management had appeared very enthusiastic during a meeting in March this year.
They had discussed using the large foyer and northern terrace because the area previously used was now tiered seating, she said.
Ms Stevens said The Pavilion representative had suggested they could seat 150 people in the foyer and more on the terrace, with staged sittings to accommodate a total of 400-500.
After the Leader contacted The Pavilion on Monday this week, executive director Mike Harris called Ms Stevens and offered the Sutherland Arts Theatre for the lunch.
Ms Stevens said it was too late to make preparations for this Christmas, but they would look at it for 2024. A kitchen with a commercial fridge is a requirement.
Ms Stevens said the committee asked about the Arts Theatre after The Pavilion was ruled out, and were told it also was not available.
Mr Harris told the Leader the decision to refuse the application was taken before he started his job.
"I was completely unaware of it until today," he said.
"I may have dealt with it differently, without knowing the details."
"I offered Elizabeth that we could all jump through hoops to get something going this year but, quite rightfully, she said all the work in getting this event up happens in August-September, so it's not possible.
"I would like to see it go ahead, so we will do what we can to make it happen next year."
Mr Harris said a commercial tenant, Create Catering, was about to open a cafe-bistro, operating every day of the year except Christmas Day, in addition to catering for events and operating the bars. The kitchen would be needed over the entire Christmas period.
"They are doing the fitout next week, with a view to opening about January 5," he said.
"I suspect, when this was planned, the intention was to have it opened in October."
Cr Pesce said the application was an operational matter for The Pavilion, and had not come to the board, on which he sits.
He believes The Pavilion is no longer a suitable venue for the lunch.
Cr Pesce said he had no record of an email Ms Stevens said she sent him on July 31 seeking assistance after the rejection of their application.
Father John Sullivan, who founded the lunch, which he named after a local homeless man with whom he struck up a friendship while he was Parish Priest at St Patrick's, said the council had always been very supportive.
"Our hope is that in some way we can hold the lunch in the centre next year," he said.
"It was a wonderful gathering, and this year would have been extra helpful for people who are doing it tough."
