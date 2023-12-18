St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

No room at the inn for shire Christmas lunch for poor and lonely

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 19 2023 - 6:50am, first published 6:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Franklin Lunch committee president Elizabeth Stevens and founder Father John Sullivan outside The Pavilion. Picture by Murray Trembath
John Franklin Lunch committee president Elizabeth Stevens and founder Father John Sullivan outside The Pavilion. Picture by Murray Trembath

An application to resume a traditional Christmas lunch for the poor and lonely at The Pavilion - formerly Sutherland Entertainment Centre - was rejected on the grounds of reduced floor space and the kitchen being leased to a contractor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.