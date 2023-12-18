St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Decades of a quirky Christmas, and Santa goes along for the ride

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 18 2023 - 2:30pm
For almost 40 years, a group Sutherland Shire friends have taken a Santa photo together, and each time, there's a different theme.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

