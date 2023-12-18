Decades of a quirky Christmas, and Santa goes along for the ride

For almost 40 years, a group Sutherland Shire friends have taken a Santa photo together, and each time, there's a different theme.
Six mates started the festive ritual at Southgate Shopping Centre Sylvania in 1986, and having only missed a chunk of years, they stuck to their promise, showing up in costume for their annual tradition.
They were 17 when the idea began, with the first photo taken at Grace Bros Miranda (now Westfield), and most of the others, at Southgate Shopping Centre, Sylvania.
Mat Hunt, Jeff Evans, Jak Housden, Andrew and Robert Howe, Gary O'Riordan and Colin Garrett, met up almost each year before Christmas, and vow to do the same until they're willing and able.
"We're all friends who have grown up together, either through school at De La Salle Caringbah or Cronulla, and Wooloware High School," Mat Hunt, 54, of Gymea Bay, said. "Some of us played football together.
"It's like our Christmas party and a chance to get together. Three of us are still in the Shire but one of us lives in South Australia, and another in Bulli on the south coast. Some years we had to get a blow-up Santa because it was so hard to get together.
"After the photo, we go to someone's house for a few beers. It's sort of become a tradition and how we celebrate Christmas."
The guys channel a different look each time - whether it's a typical Aussie summer barbecue scene, "bad suit" attire thanks to a Vinnie's find, or donning the girls' school uniforms, it's quirky spin on a standard Santa snap.
"We decided to do it as a bit of a joke, but as it's developed, we've gotten more creative," Mr Hunt said. "We weren't able to do them for a handful of years in the late 90s to early 2000s - we got married and had kids. But then we got back together - like a band."
In 2023, they were inspired by the band KISS. "It was the most extravagant," Mr Hunt said. "People give us critical appraisals because they remember us from the previous year. They laugh, or some people in the queue don't know what to think.
"This year someone had a crack saying we were being stupid but we had the last laugh - she thought we were AC/DC. Another guy actually thought we were KISS. Our wives helped us with the make-up."
Their photos have been a popular following on Facebook. "It's taken off on our social media feeds," Mr Hunt said. "People like it - they look forward to it every year because it makes them feel happy. We're just daggy dads and we like being silly, but bringing as smile to people is one of the reasons why we keeping doing it."
