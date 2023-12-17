Saints survive openers scare

Another great week for all St George Cricket teams with Peter Francis hitting the winning runs in first grade at Petersham Oval to help seal a clean sweep in all grades against rivals Randwick Petersham.
A week before the break the Saints first grade team are sitting undefeated on a run of eight games in the 16 game competition.
Northern Districts sits two wins below the ladder leaders who have another one day game against Fairfield-Liverpool at Hurstville Oval on Saturday before the January 13 restart.
At Petersham St George won the toss and elected to bowl, knocking the home team out for 229 in 47 overs.
The top heavy Saints openers looking to dominate the attack hit a hurdle when Nikitaras fell on the first ball faced.
When Blake Macdonald also went for a duck it was 2-3 and Matt Rodgers tried to stem the flow but it was left to Kurtis Patterson to right the ship scoring a run a ball 90 to bring home their eighth straight victory.
