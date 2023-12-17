St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Saints survive openers scare

John Veage
By John Veage
December 18 2023 - 7:36am
Another great week for all St George Cricket teams with Peter Francis hitting the winning runs in first grade at Petersham Oval to help seal a clean sweep in all grades against rivals Randwick Petersham.

