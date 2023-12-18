Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Celebrating the holidays and spirit of our community

As the festive season approaches, I want to extend my warmest wishes to each and every one of you for a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a joyous New Year.
The collective spirit of our community has been the driving force behind our achievements throughout the year and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Councillors and Council staff for your support and collaboration.
The first major Council event of the summer season, the "Magic of Christmas" festival was a resounding success, with an impressive 22,000 attendees coming together to celebrate. My sincere appreciation goes out to everyone who played a part in making this night magical, it was so great the see the community out in such high spirits.
Looking ahead, we have loads of exciting events lined up for the holiday season, such as our annual Australia Day Awards and outdoor picnic at Carss Bush Park. In February, Lunar New Year festivities and the In Good Taste Festival will return to Hurstville, celebrating the year of the dragon and the many flavours of Georges River.
Before we enjoy those events and as we approach the year-end, I encourage us all to take a moment for reflection, and envision the possibilities that the coming year holds. Whether it's spending quality time with family or pursuing personal aspirations, may the New Year bring fulfilment and joy to each of you.
Recognising that the holiday season can be challenging for some in our community, I urge everyone to embody the Christmas spirit by reaching out to those who may be spending this time alone or facing difficulties. A small gesture of kindness can make a significant positive impact.
While enjoying this festive season, please take care of yourselves, your families, friends, and neighbours. Prioritise your well-being, whether on the roads, in the water, or under the summer sun. Let's take necessary precautions to ensure a secure and enjoyable holiday season.
May the New Year usher in prosperity, good health, and continued unity for all. We eagerly anticipate the adventures that 2024 will bring and look forward to a great year in our wonderful Georges River community.
To learn more about the upcoming summer events, and to check the availability of services and facilities over the Christmas period, visit Councils website.
