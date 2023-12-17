St George Matters with Chris Minns: Historic pay rise for paramedics

This week, my government reached a landmark agreement with the NSW paramedics for a record pay increase.
From the very beginning my Government wanted to deliver professional pay and recognition for paramedics. This follows 12 years of wage suppression and a difficult budget position left by the previous Liberal National Government.
Under the previous Government's wage cap, our paramedics were the lowest paid in Australia, creating a recruitment and retention crisis.
That is why we have delivered a pay rise that will stop paramedics from leaving and recognises the immense value they provide our communities.
In delivering professional rates our first priority is to retain our existing paramedics while still being able to recruit paramedics where they are needed the most.
Removing the wages cap has allowed the Government to sit down and negotiate with our public sector workers. Paramedics were able to demonstrate that their roles and duties have changed significantly. This includes taking on clinical and pharmacological interventions through 60 new protocols and an increase in professional qualification.
The pay rise takes into account over 15 years of changes to the roles and responsibilities of paramedics.
A decade of failure to invest in our frontline workers cannot be fixed overnight.
However, due to my Government's careful and responsible approach to repairing the budget and reprioritising spending - which we have done without privatisation or imposing an unfair wage cap on our essential workers - we have been able to provide this record pay increase to paramedics in NSW.
We are a government with a clear focus - managing our finances responsibly so we can provide support when you need it most and improve the essential services that we all rely on, now and into the future.
I want to thank our incredible paramedics for their ongoing dedication and hard work and for the quality of care that they provide to our community on what is often the worst day of their lives.
