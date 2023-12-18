St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Our Places

Hospital's Centre of Excellence accreditation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 18 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bariatric unit at St George Private Hospital performs more than 1400 procedures each year. Picture supplied
The bariatric unit at St George Private Hospital performs more than 1400 procedures each year. Picture supplied

St George Private Hospital at Kogarah will continue operating as a Bariatric Centre of Excellence after retaining accreditation by the international Surgical Review Corporation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.