New era for iconic Summer Salt restaurant on Elouera beach

Summer Salt restaurant, on the edge of Elouera beach, is changing hands.
Carl and Brooke Jensen, who opened the venue in the surf club building in 2005, have sold the business to prominent Bill Drakopoulos, whose Sydney Restaurant Group has a string of eateries around Sydney Harbour.
The group was formed in 2000 with the opening of flagship restaurant, Aqua Dining.
It is understood the Summer Salt changeover will occur at the end of January.
Both parties were contacted for comment.
The Sydney Restaurant Group website says Bill Drakopoulos and his wife Kathleen started in the hospitality as teenagers. Bill was a kitchen hand and Kathleen a waitperson.
They went on to open more than 30 venues.
"Each venue is one of a kind, capturing the essence of contemporary Sydney dining," the website says.
"From two hatted fine dining to stunning waterfront views and relaxed cafe fare, the group offers a range of restaurant experiences to suit any occasion.
"Drakopoulos' experience in the hospitality industry is vast, spanning over 40 years and opening in excess of 30 venues across Sydney, more recently passing down his knowledge to the next generation of the Drakopoulos family restaurateur.
"All four of his children Anastasia, Nicola, Daniel and Perry are co-owners of the business and play active roles in the daily operations of each venue.
"This family collaboration brings a unique element of care, compassion and dedication to the hospitality offering of Sydney Restaurant Group.
"As a result, the group is lucky to have a number of long-standing staff members, loyal customers and local community members who have remained an integral part of the group since its inception.
"Over the course of its history, Sydney Restaurant Group is proud and grateful to have been recognised among its peers for many prestigious awards from Good Food Guide, Restaurant & Catering Association, Gourmet Traveller Wine and more."
