Bush to Bay Water Polo

Gunnamatta Bay was alive with the sounds of summer as Cronulla Water Polo hosted their annual Bush to Bay event on the weekend.
The club hosted the Under 14s and 12's friendly round robin tournament, which included its local Gunnamatta and Sutherland Shire Water Polo Association teams, along with teams from Balmain, Wests, Wyong, Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Catholic Schools and Orange.
Conditions were perfect for the two-day competition which included up to 20 mixed-gender U14s teams and a new U12 competition.
The weekend is designed for both girls and boys aged 14 years and under, with a primary focus on nurturing player development within a competitive environment.
The competition is invite-only with a specific focus on young players from regional areas in NSW.
In the gold medal match on Sunday the Great Whites defeated Catholic Schools 10-4 with the bronze medal playoff going to the Grey Nurses over Wests 2 .
